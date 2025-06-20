Delhi: 135 Signature View residents surrender flats

As many as 135 residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, north Delhi have formally surrendered their flats to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), paving the way for reconstruction of the structurally unsafe towers, while several other families have also started the formalities to get the official clearances. Signature View Apartments, built over 2.16 acres, were launched in 2007 and possession started in 2012. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

However, a large number of other homeowners are still awaiting clarity on rent compensation timelines, a matter currently tied to a high court directive, residents said on Thursday. In a letter addressed to the newly appointed DDA vice chairman, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has sought urgent intervention, citing safety concerns amid crumbling infrastructure and delayed decisions.

“Most residents are ready to hand over keys but are hesitating only due to uncertainty over rent disbursal. The building remains unsafe, and every delay only increases the risk,” said Gaurav Pandey, general secretary of the RWA.

The RWA has asked DDA to start rent for the already vacated flats from July 1 and set a deadline of August 31 for other residents to submit their documents and vacate their flats. It has also asked that for these residents as well, rent should be started within a month of vacating the flats.

The RWA’s letter highlights the repeated appeals to DDA officials over the last year, urging timely action on rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 336-flat society, which was declared structurally unsafe by IIT Delhi in a 2022 report. The residents have reminded the authority that the Delhi high court has asked DDA to finalise the rent and logistics modalities at the earliest.

Even as evacuation is in progress in phases, DDA has initiated essential lift repairs in some towers, as a sizable number of residents still occupy their flats. DDA officials, however, did not respond to queries.

Signature View Apartments, built over 2.16 acres, were launched in 2007 and possession started in 2012. The premises have 12 towers with a total of 336 HIG and MIG flats. Following orders to reconstruct the society and negotiations through last year, DDA had offered to either buy back the flats or provide rent for three years. However, DDA said that rent would only start once all the flats are vacated.