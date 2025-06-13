Delhi: 19-year-old killed in Seelampur over ‘affair’ with girl

A 19-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed to death by the father and two brothers of a 16-year-old girl he was in a relationship with, in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Wednesday night, officers said on Thursday. Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested in this connection. The accused have been nabbed and the involvement of other people being probed, said police. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the victim was identified as Zaheer Abbas, a factory worker in Mustafabad.

On Wednesday, at around 10:39pm, police control room received information regarding a stabbing incident on a street in Seelampur. “The victim had been taken to a hospital by his parents where he was declared dead,” Mishra said.

A case on charges of murder was registered at Seelampur police station and investigation taken up.

During probe, a 47-year-old man and his sons, aged 20 and 13, were taken in custody in the early hours of Thursday, DCP Mishra said, after the victim’s parents identified them.

A senior police officer aware of the matter said that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with a girl, and he was killed as her family opposed it. The accused and the victim are related, police said.

Relatives of the victim said that he was allegedly assaulted over the issue by the accused last week too.

On Wednesday night, Abbas was meeting his father in Jafrabad for some work when the accused also arrived there.

“The girl’s father somehow got to know where Abbas was and reached Jafrabad with two-three more people, including his sons. They started beating him. They didn’t listen to his father’s pleas to spare him,” said a relative of the victim.

While trying to save himself, Abbas entered a flat which was open and then climbed up three floors but the accused chased him and stabbed him multiple times.

Police said that while three of the accused have been nabbed, the involvement of other people in this connection is also being probed.