Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Delhi: 2 held for GST fraud in Haryana, UP

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 22, 2025 05:26 AM IST

The accused took the PAN details of a businessman in Delhi to create fake firms to issue false GST invoices

Two members of a syndicate were arrested for generating fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoices to the tune of crores of rupees using PAN cards and mobile phone numbers of several people, police said on Saturday. The accused also replaced the contact details of genuine GST-registered firms on the website of the GST department and used them to generate false invoices, police said.

Police are investigating the syndicate. (Representational image)
Police are investigating the syndicate. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Inderpal Singh, 45, who is a lawyer, and his associate Sandeep Kumar, 27. The complaint in this case was registered recently by a businessman who said that when he applied for GST registration for his firm, he discovered that two GST numbers had already been issued on his PAN card without his knowledge.

“The fraudsters also acquired SIM cards using the complainant’s Aadhaar card. We registered a case of impersonation, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy and started an investigation,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

Police approached the GST department and acquired the details of the two firms for which GST numbers had been issued using the complainant’s PAN card. Police found that the two firms’ listed addresses were fake. Police managed to track down one of the accused through technical surveillance and manual verification, and arrested Sandeep Kumar from Panipat in Haryana. Kumar revealed that he was an employee of Inderpal Singh, and they created bogus firms, police said. Police then arrested Singh from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said.

“They obtained details of firms registered under the GST Act from other members of the syndicate. Their associates provided them with the login details of the firms. After logging into the accounts on the GST department’s website,the accused replaced the email IDs and phone numbers linked to the firms with their own. Then they contacted those who needed GST bills, and issued fake bills on the names of these firms. Inderpal revealed that he procured details of GST-registered firms from his associate by paying 25,000 to 30,000. His earnings were in lakhs of rupees through the cyber fraud,” added DCP Goel.

Three smartphones, one laptop and a pen drive used by the accused to commit the cyber fraud were recovered, police said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: 2 held for GST fraud in Haryana, UP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On