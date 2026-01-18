Delhi: 2 more held for stabbing 21-year-old man to death in Jaitpur

Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in an attack by at least 10 people over a dispute, in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, on Thursday night, police said, adding that all ten suspects, seven have been arrested and three minors have been apprehended in connection with the case. One of the accused, was reportedly harassing the victims on social media, police said. Three people were injured after a group of at least 10 people attacked them with knives.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that at 11.18 pm on Wednesday, the police station was informed about a physical assault and stabbing incident at Dharamshala Road, Jaitpur. Three people were injured after a group of at least 10 people attacked them with knives. They were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre, where one of them, identified as Krishna Sahu, 21, was declared brought dead by the attending doctors. Those injured were Sahu’s friends, identified by their single names Sunny, 21, and Prince,19. Sunny sustained stab injuries to his abdomen and thigh and is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. Prince was discharged after medical attention, as he had suffered minor injuries.

A case of murder, attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and wrongful restraint was registered at the Jaitpur police station. Five minor boys were apprehended and three men, Deepak Kumar, 22, Ashish Kumar, 24, and Neeraj Kumar, 23,were arrested by Friday while the remaining two accused, Manish Kumar, 20, and Amit, 21, were arrested on Saturday.

During the probe, the police learnt that the conflict stemmed from a personal dispute between two parties over a woman, Prince’s friend. Deepak allegedly began harassing the woman by posting objectionable and defamatory comments against her. When Prince objected, Deepak began harassing Prince via social media and it led to a verbal spat between them on Wednesday afternoon, said an investigator, who asked not to be identified.

“The same evening, Deepak’s group asked Prince to meet at Dharamshala Road. The two groups met around 11am. An altercation broke out during the meeting which quickly escalated into a physical assault where the suspects used knives to attack the victims before fleeing the scene, added DCP Tiwari.