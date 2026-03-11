Delhi: 3 men assaulted in Aerocity hotel over post on social media

A 42-year-old man and his friends were allegedly assaulted inside their hotel room in Aerocity by a group of three men on February 28, police said on Tuesday. Police said the incident occurred on the night of February 28.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of February 28. The complainant, Itinder Singh, an interior designer, who lives in Gurugram’ DLF Phase-3, told police that two of his friends, Sandeep and Nishit had come to Delhi for work from Lucknow and were staying at Aerocity. He went to visit them with a few of his other friends.

Police said the group allegedly went to a bar in Vasant Kunj in the evening. They allegedly entered into an argument with others at the bar over posting content on Instagram with Singh. Others present at the bar eventually resolved the altercation.

However, the complainant alleged that the three accused later followed them back to the hotel, forcibly entered the room and started assaulting him. When others intervened, they were also allegedly beaten up.

The complainant further alleged that the accused vandalised items in the room during the scuffle. One of the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill them before fleeing the spot, police said.

Police said a case was registered at the IGI Airport police station underrelevant sections on February 28. Three accused men identified as Lakshit Grover, Mannu Chawla, and Gaurav were arrested on March 1. Further probe is underway, police said.