Delhi AAP leaders out on bail may be rearrested: CM Rekha Gupta

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said new cases have been filed against Kejriwal and his team in Delhi for corruption, and that those party leaders currently out on bail could soon be imprisoned. CM Gupta was addressing a press conference in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday and held meetings in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jiwan Gupta in the Ludhiana West bypoll, which is scheduled for June 19. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, (left) BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta along with other BJP leaders addressing the media persons in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Pgoto)

She also criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for not fulfilling their promise to give ₹1,000 per month to women of the state even after completing more than three years in the state. “After the Delhi debacle, Kejriwal along with his team fled to Punjab. He has reduced Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to a rubber stamp and is himself running the government. He has adjusted his loyals in different departments of the Punjab government,” she said.

Hitting out at the former AAP government in Delhi, she said the party failed to present a single Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the assembly over the past decade, and that the BJP has already presented six of them.

Pointing at the former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia’s alleged failure to respond to summons in the classrooms irregularities case, she said “law will take its own course against corruption”.

Further, she highlighted the issue of stubble burning in the state, the drug nexus, previously-incurred advertising expenses in Delhi, and Kejriwal’s silence on Operation Sindoor initiated by the BJP government. “ Kejriwal did not utter a single word in support of the army, rather their leaders made derogatory remarks against the army.”

“Delhi people took 10 years to send Kejriwal out of power, but Punjabis are wiser enough to make a good choice. They have understood completely that time has come to give farewell to the AAP government from here as well,” she asserted.

Earlier in the day, the CM was speaking to reporters in Karnal and said Delhi and Haryana share a “strong relationship” and that Haryana will play a key role in Delhi’s development. Criticising the AAP, she said, “Some forces are acting like an eclipse on the state of Punjab, which is why Punjab is neither able to develop nor maintain proper coordination with other states.”

Hitting back, the AAP, in a statement, said the CM is busy campaigning in Haryana when the national Capital is suffering with water crisis.

“I believe that development happens through coordinated efforts with organisation. Delhi and Haryana share very strong relationships, which enables the progress of both states. I believe Haryana will continue to support Delhi, and Haryana will play a key role in Delhi’s development,” CM Gupta said.

On her visit to Karnal, Gupta met the city’s mayor and BJP leaders. “Karnal is a very beautiful city. The city is well-maintained, clean, and organised. Earlier, Manohar Lal Khattar was the MLA from here, and now Jagmohan ji holds the position. The way everyone works together as a team is helping the city and the state move forward,” she added.

The AAP responded, “If she is praising Haryana so much, then why doesn’t she get water from them? People of Delhi are suffering due to water crisis and power cuts, and the Delhi CM is busy campaigning in Haryana and Punjab.”