PM Modi lays out governance roadmap for Delhi leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly elected Delhi leadership a blend of administrative direction and personal wisdom, laying out a roadmap for effective governance, as he held a marathon three-hour meeting with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet, all seven BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi, party MLAs, and senior leaders of the city unit. PM Narendra Modi with CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders on Wednesday. (ANI)

In the meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, which began at 6.30pm and continued till 9.30pm, the Prime Minister emphasised that good governance is not only about schemes and performance metrics but also about conduct, accessibility, and genuine connection with the people.

The gathering was described by those present as both strategic and motivational in nature.

“Interacted with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders. We had extensive discussions on ways to improve quality of life for the people of Delhi,” Modi posted on X after the meeting.

CM Gupta posted on X: “Every meeting with Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is a wonderful experience. Today I met the honourable MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders of Delhi and received their guidance. His commitment towards Delhi gives a clear direction and new energy to ‘Team Delhi’. The life of the Prime Minister and his complete dedication to the nation is an inspiration for all of us. Under his leadership, we are working with full dedication towards making Delhi a developed capital.”

According to multiple people in attendance, the Prime Minister guided the party leadership on ensuring last-mile delivery of government schemes, strengthening public outreach, and maintaining personal integrity and humility in public life. He urged the leaders to stay grounded, be responsive to people’s concerns, and work with energy and empathy.

“The Prime Minister told us that ‘vyavhaar (personal conduct)’ and ‘lokachar (public etiquette)’ are what truly connect a leader with people. He asked us to be accessible, patient, and focused on the welfare of every Delhiite,” said a BJP MLA who attended the meeting, asking not to be identified.

Another BJP leader, also requesting anonymity, said Modi’s address focused not just on policy implementation but also on mindset. “He encouraged us to be among the people and use every ounce of energy in service. We were reminded that governance isn’t a checklist—it’s a daily responsibility to improve lives,” the leader said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years with a sweeping win in the February 2025 assembly elections. The party won 48 of the 70 seats, unseating the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had ruled the Capital since 2015. Both Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia lost their seats.

Since forming the government, chief minister Rekha Gupta has moved quickly to align Delhi’s governance with central schemes. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, was among the first to be implemented. The Prime Minister has also reviewed progress on the cleaning of the Yamuna—a major campaign priority for the BJP.

The meeting came as the BJP marked the 11th anniversary of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the first year of its third consecutive term at the Centre. In Delhi, the party is celebrating 100 days of its return to power.

Ahead of the interaction, BJP MLA from Uttam Nagar Pawan Sharma told PTI, “PM Modi had envisioned a ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi’ before the elections. That vision is now becoming a reality. Issues such as drinking water, sewage systems and cleanliness that were long ignored are being actively addressed. We met PM Modi to seek his blessings and renew our commitment.”