Delhi adds 300 e-buses, CM promises full EV fleet in 1.5yrs

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 300 new DTC electric Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVi) buses from the East Vinod Nagar bus depot, announcing that all public transport buses in the city will shift to electric mode within the next one and a half years. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off new DEVi buses on the new routes across the Yamuna in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gupta said the new fleet was introduced after a scientific route rationalisation exercise with IIT Delhi to improve last-mile connectivity. “Starting today, 300 new DEVi buses are being launched on the new routes across the Yamuna. On the occasion of Seva Pakhwada, these buses were dedicated to the public... Now, the DTC fleet will have a total of 974 DEVi buses,” she said.

She added that earlier, many areas faced weak connectivity, long travel times, and crowding despite the presence of buses. “To address this challenge, a scientific study was conducted with the collaboration of IIT Delhi, and based on that, these new routes have been determined as a pilot project. These new DEVi buses will connect Yamunapar directly to every corner of the capital,” Gupta said.

The CM also assured operational efficiency. “The public will face no inconvenience, nor will the DTC suffer any financial losses. The use of EV-powered buses will significantly reduce pollution, and the entire city will be powered by green energy. The government’s goal is to convert all public transport buses in Delhi to electric vehicles within the next one and a half years,” she said.

Taking a dig at her predecessors, Gupta added, “It will take some time to rectify the corruption and negligence of the past eleven years.”

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the rationalised routes were being rolled out from trans-Yamuna for the first time. “Approximately 21 new routes have been created in the trans-Yamuna region, serving 625 bus stops. Route rationalisation is a first initiative by our government, and we assure you that detailed studies are underway to ensure its proper implementation across Delhi,” he said.

As part of “Seva Pakhwada”, Gupta also joined the “Namo Run”, which began at 15 locations and concluded at Central Park, Connaught Place, with more than 7,500 participants. She also attended cultural events, including Ramleela, Durga Puja, Dandiya, Garba, and Onam festivities. “It’s heartwarming to see young people take part in Navratri for the very first time. Delhi has never seen such a lively and beautiful atmosphere before,” she said.