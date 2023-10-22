Delhi air quality remains ‘poor’ with AQI recorded above 260

The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday was recorded in the 'poor category', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 266 as comapred to 173 recorded on Saturday. The air quality in the national capital on Friday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149. (HT File Photo for representation)

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at India Gate was recorded at 266, Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal T3 at 276. Anand Vihar breached the very poor category with an AQI of 345, ITO recorded AQI of 309, New Moti Bagh with an AQI of 360, while Dwarka Sector-8 recorded an AQI of 313.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 290 and Gurugram 152. The air quality in the national capital on Friday was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 149.

On Saturday, the average AQI in Delhi stood at 248. It is likely to dip to ‘Very Poor’ category (AQI- 3O1-4OO) in coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

Owing to the situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s sub-committee has invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital region. Under GRAP-2 restrictions, there will be a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water will be done, traffic police will ensure there are no traffic jams to curb the pollution.

The decision was taken after the sub-committee took stock of the air quality scenario and air quality forecasts for Delhi made by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

