Delhi AQI very poor; temperature likely to rise over next 3 days

Delhi air quality on Tuesday was recorded in the very poor category with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 353.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall AQI of Delhi on Monday was a notch better at 352, also in the very poor zone.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the temperatures are expected to increase in the coming three days. The forecast said that the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 6 degrees Celsius.

The National Capital Region didn’t fare any better and air quality deteriorated to reach severe levels in Ghaziabad, very poor in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, and poor in Gurgaon, according to data issued by the CPCB on Monday.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Monday was 412 in Ghaziabad, 369 in Noida, 384 in Greater Noida, 352 in Faridabad and 271 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in poor category causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while very poor may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. AQI in severe category affects healthy people and badly impacts those with existing diseases.(With Agency Inputs)