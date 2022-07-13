Delhi asks top court to form 5-member panel to hear tussle over services
- Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. “It is very urgent. Please list it,” Singhvi said.
The Delhi government on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to constitute a five-judge bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi’s elected government has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. “It is very urgent. Please list it,” Singhvi said.
The CJI responded: “We will”. Justice Ramana, however, did not specify any date of hearing.
On May 6, a three-judge bench, headed by the CJI, preferred a larger bench to adjudicate finally on interpretation of Article 239AA(3), which outlines the power of the AAP government to make laws to administer Delhi. It had then also said that the matter would likely come up for a hearing before a constitution bench on May 11. However, the case has not been listed since then.
This order paved the way for another Constitution bench to delve into the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government, four years after the curtains were drawn on the first round. The previous constitution bench was set up in 2017.
In May, the bench held that the previous five-judge constitution bench verdict in 2018 did not provide authoritative interpretation of certain parts of Article 239AA(3), which led to rival contentions from both sides with respect to their power to control bureaucrats in the national capital.
The bench, in its order, also clarified that the new five-judge bench shall adjudicate the limited issue relating to ‘services’ in Delhi. It added that the new bench shall adjudge and interpret the impact of Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, with respect to Entry 41 in the State List.
Article 239AA provides the framework for the exercise of legislative powers by the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Delhi and the Parliament in respect of Delhi. Entry 41 of the List-II (State List) authorises a state government to frame laws on state public services and state public service commission.
-
Sharjeel resisted search by convicts, jailors at Tihar last month: Officials
A jailor and several convicts in the Tihar prison complex entered inmate Sharjeel Imam's cell to conduct a search on June 30 during which Imam and others resisted the inspection, but were not assaulted, said officials aware of an internal inquiry. Wardens and convicts assaulted Imam on June 30, his lawyer said in court on July 4.
-
Uniform fee for Delhi’s eateries; North, East to feel pinch
Eating out is set to get costlier in north and east Delhi, with the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi bringing in a uniform health trade licence fee -- a tax levied on restaurants, hotels, dhabas and banquet halls by the civic body -- from July 1, 2022. The east civic body had a different method to calculate the fee, but rates still came out to be a pittance compared to SDMC areas.
-
Metro-lite plan for Red Line extension junked, says DMRC
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans to run three- or four-coach trains on the stations to be built on the Rithala to Narela-Bawana extension of the Red Line under the Phase-4 expansion of the mass transit system in Delhi, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.
-
Metro’s feeder buses to be handed to Delhi govt
Electric auto-rickshaws will provide last-mile connectivity from Metro stations and feeder buses will be phased out as they do not have sufficient ridership, a top Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, a move experts said may worsen already severe levels of congestion outside stations. A total of 799 e-autos will be introduced by the end of the year. Electric auto rickshaws were comparatively cheaper and will be more efficient, the Metro body's managing director Vikas Kumar said.
-
7k+ officers to fan out across Delhi in Kanwar Yatra plan
Nearly 5,000 security personnel and 2,000 traffic police officers will be deployed on 50 routes, 187 intersections and 338 temporary camps set up across Delhi for the annual Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage for Lord Shiva devotees, senior police officers aware of the plan said on Tuesday. It will be observed between July 14 and 26. Of the 338 camps, 172 are government approved camps and nine security camps.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics