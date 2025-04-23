Delhi Assembly building to host museum, feature documentary in heritage conservation effort

New Delhi The assembly building. (PTI)

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat is planning to construct a museum, hold a light show and feature a documentary to chronicle the 113-year-old legacy of the Delhi Legislative Assembly building as part of heritage conservation efforts, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta convened a meeting on the day with experts and officials to initiate the comprehensive conservation plan for the building, which has served as the seat of Imperial Legislative Council that later became the Central Legislative Assembly, the first Parliament of India, officials said.

Speaker Gupta said that as part of the heritage initiative, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has been asked to submit its feasibility report within three weeks. “A conservation committee will be constituted to oversee the project’s progress,” Gupta said.

Designed by E Montague Thomas to hold the Imperial Legislative Council, the iconic white crescent-shaped building was constructed in 1912. The chamber was originally built for the meeting of the Imperial Legislative Council, which was reconstituted under the Morley-Minto Act of 1909 and had been functioning since 1910 in Calcutta.

The Imperial Legislative Council was later substituted by two Houses, namely, the Central Legislative Assembly and the Council of States, which was constituted under the Montagu-Chelmsford Act of 1919. The meetings of the Central Legislative Assembly and the joint sessions of the two Houses were held in the council chamber, while the Metcalfe House was the venue of the meetings of the Council of States.

The building also housed the secretariat of the Government of India. The temporary secretariat building was constructed in 1912 and it functioned as the secretariat for another decade, before the offices shifted to the present secretariat building on Raisina Hill.

Gupta said that the meeting on Tuesday was aimed at formulating a road map to elevate the building as a site of national heritage importance. “There is also the need to preserve traditional architectural skills and techniques employed in its original construction, thereby honouring the craftsmanship of earlier generations. The ultimate goal is to transform the Assembly premises into a destination of historical and cultural eminence, capable of attracting dignitaries, delegates, and visitors from across the globe,” he said.

“Experts shared their perspectives on preserving the integrity of the original structure while enhancing the experience for visitors and stakeholders alike,” he said.