Delhi assembly hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ amid heated discussions

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday lashed out at opposition parties, accusing them of sympathising with anti-national forces while lacking true love for the country. The discussion on Monday saw frequent disruptions, with BJP and AAP MLAs shouting over each other. (HT Photo)

Concluding a discussion on a motion of thanks in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Operation Sindoor, a military offensive in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.“The opposition does not love India; they love those anti-national forces in whom they see their own reflection,” she said.

The motion, tabled on the opening day of the monsoon session, also covered Operation Mahadev and was moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief whip Abhay Verma, who lauded the armed forces for striking terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and PoK. Several terrorists were eliminated in precision strikes carried out by Indian armed forces.

“Operation Sindoor was the response to the tears of our sisters and the cries of mothers clinging to their sons’ biers,” said Gupta. “PM Modi protected the dignity and self-respect of all Indian women. But the opposition, driven by selfish motives, continues to drift away from national interest. They are unhappy with India’s progress and want to keep the country backward.”

The discussion saw frequent disruptions, with BJP and AAP MLAs shouting over each other. Minister Kapil Mishra accused AAP leaders of attempting to block the discussion on the armed forces’ bravery. “Such discussions hurt them,” he said.

Minister Ashish Sood called the government’s strong response to cross-border terrorism the “new normal”. “Raising questions about our forces avenging the point-blank shooting of tourists should be treated as sedition,” he said.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said terrorists were trying to divide the country along religious lines and alleged that some domestic elements were doing the same. His remarks drew strong objections from BJP members, and the Speaker ordered that they be expunged from the House records. The exchange escalated and Jha was marshalled out of the House.

“I was expelled for asking a question. Today, you may have thrown me out, but how will you silence the 140 crore people of this country and their questions?” Jha told reporters outside the Assembly.

BJP MLA Shikha Roy demanded that Operation Sindoor be included in the Delhi government school curriculum. Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said every Indian should be proud of the operation. “Everyone should stand with the country on Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Atishi also praised the armed forces but accused the Modi government of backing down under international pressure. “Our armed forces had the upper hand. One base after another was being destroyed. We were close to eliminating state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” she said. “But then US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. PM Modi backed off because Trump threatened to shut down trade.”

Atishi said the Prime Minister failed to stand with the armed forces at a critical moment. “Was the value of our sisters’ sindoor less than the value of trade with America?” she said. “While the country stood with our forces, PM Modi did not.”