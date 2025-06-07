Delhi Assembly’s 1st 100 days: Paperless push, Savarkar portrait, solar project

From unveiling the portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to launching a solar energy project and moving towards a paperless legislature, the eighth Delhi Assembly marked its first 100 days with a flurry of symbolic and infrastructure initiatives, according to a 100-day report card released on Friday. Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with Union minister Harsh Malhotra, released the report card and the 32-page document, covering the period from February 24 to June 4, outlines legislative developments, green energy projects, and efforts to modernize the Assembly’s infrastructure.

“This report is not just a summary of legislative work — it reflects an evolving, citizen-centric approach to governance,” Gupta said at the event. “We’ve achieved key milestones, including the roll-out of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for a paperless legislature, and the laying of the foundation stone for a 500kW solar power plant, underscoring the assembly’s dedication to clean energy and green governance.”

“We have also started the modernisation of the assembly library into a cutting-edge digital knowledge hub and the introduction of a comprehensive heritage conservation plan aimed at preserving the Assembly’s architectural and historical legacy…collectively, these efforts, symbolise the assembly’s holistic approach to progress, inclusivity, and participatory legislation,” Gupta said.

The eighth Delhi assembly was constituted on February 24 following the elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 22.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said several people-centric initiatives had been launched in the first 100 days, including the introduction of a “Best MLA Award” to recognise legislative performance, orientation programmes for newly elected members, and cultural events marking occasions such as the Hindu New Year and Mahavir Jayanti.

Among the key infrastructure efforts is the solarisation of the Assembly building. The foundation stone for a 500 kW solar power plant was laid in the second week of May, with the aim of bringing the Assembly’s estimated ₹2 crore annual electricity bill down to zero. The project, expected to be completed by the end of July, will see 3,250 square metres of rooftop space — including the Speaker’s Chamber, parts of the Assembly Hall, and the gallery roofs — covered with solar panels to generate sufficient power for the entire complex.