Delhi Assembly's budget session begins today, economic survey to be tabled on first day

The Delhi Assembly's budget session will begin from Monday with an address by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It will go on till March 16, 2021. The ses is being held according to the Covid-19 norms which have been put in place to check the spread of the infection.

On the first day, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will present the economic survey for Delhi, according to the list of businesses shared by C Velmurugan, secretary of the assembly.

The 2021-22 state budget - the seventh by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - will be tabled on Tuesday, HT has learnt.

The Delhi government proposed a ₹65,000 crore budget outlay for 2020-21, the highest till date and around 8.33 per cent higher than the previous financial year’s expenditure. In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.

The total outlay in the AAP government’s first budget, presented in 2015-16, was ₹41,500 crore.

The much talked about thing in this year's budget in Delhi and the country is vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The budget is expected to have a special allocation for free Covid-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals. The Covid-19 vaccination centres in Delhi government facilities are likely to continue with the free jabs even after the drive opens up for everyone, irrespective of their age or health comorbidities, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Currently, vaccination at government hospitals is free for elderly and those with comorbidities, while ₹250 is being charged at private hospitals.

Vaccination is currently underway in Delhi at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities.

India getting ready to celebrate 75 years of its Independence is also expected to feature prominently in Delhi government's budget proposals. In fact, the theme of this year's budget will be patriotism and the AAP government may allocate funds for a series of events in the city for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

Apart from these things, the budget is also likely to have proposals to open 'Sainik Schools' in Delhi and promote yoga at a widescale in the city, officials said.