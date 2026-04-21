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    Delhi Assembly seeks action report on vehicle emission

    Delhi Assembly mandates government to submit an Action Taken Report on vehicular pollution by Jan 31, 2027, addressing regulatory gaps and enforcement issues.

    Published on: Apr 21, 2026 4:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The Delhi Legislative Assembly has directed the city government to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the Public Accounts Committee’s report on vehicular pollution by January 31, 2027.

    Delhi Assembly seeks action report on vehicle emission
    Delhi Assembly seeks action report on vehicle emission

    The Assembly Secretariat has forwarded the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) third report—based on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s performance audit on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution—to the Transport Minister and the Transport Commissioner for necessary action, officials said.

    Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the issue requires “coordinated and time-bound action,” stressing that audit findings must translate into measurable outcomes on the ground.

    The PAC report flagged systemic gaps in regulatory frameworks, weak enforcement, and poor institutional coordination affecting Delhi’s air quality management. It also highlighted deficiencies in monitoring infrastructure, including inadequate air quality stations and incomplete emission data, limiting evidence-based policymaking.

    Gupta pointed to structural issues in public transport, including shortage of buses, limited route coverage, and poor last-mile connectivity, which have increased reliance on private vehicles. He also raised concerns over uneven implementation of emission norms, irregularities in Pollution Under Control certification, and the continued presence of end-of-life vehicles.

    There are ongoing initiatives such as electric vehicle promotion, Gupta said, adding their implementation remains fragmented, calling for urgent, unified action across departments.

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