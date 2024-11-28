The three-day Delhi assembly session – likely the final time leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assemble in the House before the high-octane elections scheduled in early 2025 – is set to begin on Friday, according to Delhi Assembly officials. Delhi Assembly session kicks off on Friday with polls on agenda

The session is expected to set the stage for the upcoming elections, with both parties likely to use the platform to define their narratives and mobilise public opinion.

For the ruling AAP, the focus will likely be on defending its governance record and highlighting issues that resonate with voters, such as law and order and the alleged obstructionist stance of the central government.

The BJP, on the other hand, aims to corner the AAP on financial management and pollution, setting the tone for a campaign that could shape voter perceptions in the weeks ahead.

The session will begin at 11am with obituary references, followed by MLAs raising constituency-related issues under Rule 280, also known as a “Special Mention”, according to the list of business for Friday. Atishi is also likely to table 11 reports in the assembly such as the ninth annual report of Delhi Technological University for 2022-23, and the annual reports of the three discoms for 2021-22. .

The session marks the third part of the fifth session of the seventh legislative assembly and will also convene on December 2 and 3.

Dramatic developments such as Kailash Gahlot resigning from the cabinet and leaving the AAP, and the controversy over the expenses of the bungalow in Civil Lines where Arvind Kejriwal lived when he was the chief minister have shaped political discourse in the Capital.

Currently, AAP has only 58 MLAs in the assembly as two of its MLAs (Kartar Singh Tanwar and Raj Kumar Anand) have been disqualified under anti-defection laws while two (Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot) have resigned citing differences with the party. BJP currently has seven MLAs in the House. One of the eight BJP MLAs, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, resigned in June when he was elected MP from south Delhi.

Leader of opposition Vijender Gupta outlined the BJP’s strategy, highlighting key issues to be raised, including the government’s alleged failure to tackle pollution and its worsening financial condition, which has alleged has pushed the AAP government “towards bankruptcy”.

“Anarchy prevails in Delhi. The elected government does not answer questions of the opposition MLAs. Once revenue surplus, the Delhi government is now moving towards bankruptcy under the AAP… Delhi has been reduced to a revenue deficit region which has forced the government to seek ₹10,000 crore loan from the central government… All these issues will be discussed in the assembly,” said Gupta.

The AAP is likely to counter these accusations by showcasing its governance model, which it has frequently described as a template for development-focused politics.

With the elections likely to be held in February 2025, BJP leaders view this as the last session of the current assembly. An assembly official, however, noted another session could be convened if the government so decides before the election schedule is announced by the Election Commission of India.

“Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended,” said an official.