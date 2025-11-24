Delhi assembly to mark 75th constitution day; VP to unveil book on Vithalbhai Patel
A commemorative book honouring Vithalbhai Patel’s legacy will be released as departments finalise preparations under the Speaker’s supervision.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly will mark the 75th Constitution Day on November 26, with vice-president CP Radhakrishnan attending as Chief Guest and releasing a commemorative book on Vithalbhai Patel, the assembly secretariat said in a statement on Sunday.
The book, which celebrates 100 years since Patel became the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 24, 1925, will be unveiled during the ceremony.
According to the secretariat, “The book showcases rare archival photographs, key documents, and select excerpts from his speeches and writings, along with highlights from the All-India Speakers’ Conference and messages from dignitaries.” It also features curated archival material on the evolution of India’s legislative institutions and visuals of the modern Parliament, meant as a tribute to Patel’s legacy and India’s democratic journey.
The assembly said, “Delhi Legislative Assembly will commemorate Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on 26 November, honouring the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949.”
Speaker Vijender Gupta held a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Delhi Police, PWD Delhi, and other departments to review arrangements for the event. Gupta said Constitution Day is an important reminder of the nation’s democratic ideals and directed all departments to ensure flawless coordination for a dignified and smooth ceremony.
