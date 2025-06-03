Delhi assembly to table 100-day report; rules of procedure set for overhaul

Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said he will present a 100-day report on Friday, outlining the legislative and administrative work undertaken since the 8th Assembly was constituted on February 24, 2025. The report aims to highlight the Assembly’s functioning and key developments during this period. Vijender Gupta. (PTI)

Gupta also announced the initiation of the process to amend the assembly’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business (1997), which govern the House’s functioning. The amendments aim to align the rules with practices followed in Parliament, particularly the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “The existing rules have gaps that have been exploited by vested interests to disrupt proceedings,” said Gupta.

Gupta further cited Rule 280 — which allows MLAs to raise urgent public matters — as one such provision needing revision. “During the last session, 10 opposition members raised the same issue under Rule 280 despite rules permitting only one such matter per MLA. We had to fall back on Rajya Sabha procedures to resolve the disruption,” he added.

“The best practices from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be studied and incorporated to ensure effectiveness and alignment with national standards,” said Gupta.

In response to the criticism of Rule 280, Aam Aadmi Party released a statement labelling Gupta’s comment as “strange.” “It is strange that a person who used every opportunity during last 10 years to disrupt Delhi Legislative Assembly is pointing fingers at others. Mr Vijender Gupta is the same person who embarrassed his whole party, who stood on the desk of Legislative Assembly during its session. Mr Gupta should use his office to fulfill his promise to Bus Marshals about permanent jobs,” the statement read.

The rules committee, chaired by the speaker, will hold its first meeting on June 5 to review draft amendments. The reforms will also introduce gender-neutral language, replacing masculine terms like ‘he’ in official documentation. “The last amendment to the rules was in 2017. This review will simplify language and bring gender inclusivity,” Gupta noted.

To be sure, Section 33 of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 grants the power to the Delhi assembly to frame its own Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. The approval of the House is required for the amendments to be incorporated in the rules.

Two new committees — the committee on welfare of senior citizens and the committee on welfare of transgenders — have been constituted, and rules for their functioning will also be framed. Rules for other panels, such as the committee on peace and harmony and the Committee on MCD, will be drafted during this exercise, Gupta said.

The upcoming 100-day report will highlight key initiatives: tabling six CAG reports, initiating an audit paras monitoring system, beginning the heritage site project with IGNCA, and setting up a 500-kW solar plant for self-reliant energy use.

Gupta said the Assembly conducted two full sessions — a break from the earlier trend of just one session annually — and held 12 sittings totalling 46 hours and 16 minutes, the highest in 25 years.