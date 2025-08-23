Delhi authorities on alert as Yamuna level hovers close to danger mark

The water in river Yamuna is rising, hovering close to the danger mark every now and then. The situation has alarmed the authorities in the national capital, and flood relief camps have been set up in Mayur Vihar in case the water crosses the danger mark, and inundates homes nearby. A view of the Yamuna River waters at the Old Iron Bridge near Yamuna Bazar, where levels remain high despite a slight decrease(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Drone images from Loha Pul reportedly showed on Friday morning that the river was flowing close to the danger mark. However, visuals later shared by news agency PTI showed the water level receding below.

The water level in Yamuna has been seeing fluctuations in the monsoon season in Delhi. It has already crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres once this season.

The warning mark for Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres and the evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently visited the affected areas near the river to assess the situation there, and assured that the water would recede soon. "The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi," she said.

The Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 127,030 cusecs of water, the highest this season, and all of its 18 gates were reportedly opened on Sunday owing to heavy rain in the national capital region.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room had said a few days ago when the water level breached the danger mark. Earlier this month, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed heavy rain, waterlogging and traffic woes due to incessant rain.