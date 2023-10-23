Delhi becomes world's most toxic city ahead of festivals; experts explain why

Delhi has recorded the world's most toxic air, with stubble burning, pollution from vehicles, construction and coal-fired power plants said to be the contributing factors to this hazard.



The national capital's air quality index rose to as high as 346 early on Monday, the highest among 110 global cities tracked by IQ Air. India's financial capital Mumbai recorded an AQI of 177, Bloomberg reported. The national capital's air quality index rose to as high as 346 early on Monday, the highest among 110 global cities tracked by IQ Air( Reuters)

The dip in air quality comes amid the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s sub-committee invoking the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Delhi government implements GRAP in a phased manner, involving steps like ban on construction activities, closing educational institutions which is dependant on the gravity of the situation.

Anju Goel, an air quality research fellow at The The Energy and Resources Institute, told Bloomberg that the poor AQI is due to a drop in temperature and slow wind speeds which affected the dispersal of pollution.

As per IQ Air data, Delhi recorded particulate matter (PM 2.5) of 296 micrograms per cubic meter of air, which is almost 20 times the WHO's recommended level of 15.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the capital recorded an air quality index of 313 in ‘very poor’ category at 4 pm.

Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said that the agriculture fires in areas around the capital fell significantly over the past five years, the other sources of pollution including those from construction and inefficient cooking stoves are getting worse due to population growth.

“Power plants operating around the capital were supposed to have installed pollution controls, but poor enforcement means that most haven’t yet done so. The situation is likely to get worse unless there’s better regulation and compliance”, Dahiya said.

‘Next two weeks crucial’: Delhi minister

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has said that the next two weeks which include Dussehra, Deepawali and farm fires, are crucial for the capital. The minister on Monday chaired a review meeting with 28 departments to ensure effective implementation of pollution mitigation measures. He said the government had identified eight more pollution hotspots in addition to the existing 13 in the capital.

"In addition to the 13 existing air pollution hotspots in Delhi, we are focusing on eight places where the AQI has exceeded the 300-mark. These locations include Shadipur, ITO, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, Dhyan Chand Stadium, and Moti Bagh," the minister told a press conference after the meeting.

"Directions have also been issued to use dust suppressant powder in anti-smog guns to prevent dust pollution. The anti-dust campaign will be strengthened, and more field visits will be conducted," he said.

Action will be taken against diesel generator sets, Rai said, adding DG sets being used for emergency services are exempt.



