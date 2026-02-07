New Delhi, A lawyer representing the family of Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into a 15-feet-deep pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri, has alleged the ditch, allegedly dug by the DJB for construction work, was around 20 feet deep and had no proper covering or barricading. Delhi biker death case: Family's lawyer alleges DJB laxity, delay in probe

The family has also alleged delays by police in collecting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage.

"The Delhi Jal Board showed complete carelessness," said Advocate Astha Chaturvedi, who is representing the victim's family.

There were no warning signs, reflectors or lighting at the site, she claimed.

"The pit was not covered properly, nor was any barricading placed around it to warn commuters," Chaturvedi said, adding that potholes were present across the Janakpuri area.

The lawyer added that an FIR has been registered against the DJB and the contractor concerned, citing negligence due to the absence of barricades and lighting.

However, she claimed the family has not been informed about any suspension of officials so far.

Chaturvedi also raised concerns over the pace of the investigation, alleging that CCTV footage from the area has not been provided even after more than 24 hours since the incident.

"If recordings are not shared, how will we know how the accident occurred," she said.

Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home late Thursday night from his workplace in Rohini when the incident occurred. His body, along with his motorcycle, was found inside the pit on Friday morning after a passerby alerted the police.

Kamal's twin brother, Karan Dhyani, said the family had visited several police stations, including Dabri, Vikas Puri and Sagarpur, while searching for him during the night but received no assistance.

"It has been more than 24 hours since my brother's death, and the police are still saying they are looking for cameras," Karan said, alleging negligence on the part of the DJB.

He said the family is seeking swift justice and strict punishment for those responsible. "No one can compensate for my loss. I only want my parents to get support and my brother to get justice quickly."

A resident of Janakpuri, Jaspreet Singh, alleged that safety measures were put in place only after the fatal accident.

"This is not a one-day issue. After the boy died, they suddenly remembered to put up barricades. There were no signs or barricading earlier," Singh said.

He claimed that construction debris and open pits have been lying on the main road towards Paschim Vihar for nearly four months, causing frequent traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters and traffic personnel.

"Debris was dumped only yesterday after the incident. Anyone can see that all safety arrangements were made later in a hurry," he said.

He further claimed that there were no warning boards, reflectors or barricades at the time the pit was dug.

"Whatever has been installed now was done after the incident," Singh said, adding that residents, including school-going children, have been forced to take longer routes due to blocked access roads.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati in connection with Kamal Dhyani's death. A probe revealed that he was allegedly alerted about the accident hours before police received information about it, but he failed to take any action, officials said.

On Friday, an FIR was registered at Janakpuri police station under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contractor and concerned DJB officials.

Further probe is underway.

