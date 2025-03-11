Menu Explore
Delhi: Biker dies after hitting divider, falling into pothole filled with sewage water

PTI |
Mar 11, 2025 09:14 PM IST

Delhi: Biker dies after hitting divider, falling into pothole filled with sewage water

New Delhi, A 37-year-old man died after he lost control over his motorcycle, hitting a divider and falling into a sewage water-filled pothole on a road maintained by a government agency in south Delhi's Tigri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi: Biker dies after hitting divider, falling into pothole filled with sewage water
Delhi: Biker dies after hitting divider, falling into pothole filled with sewage water

The deceased was identified as Rashid Khan, who was found lying on the road with a head injury on Monday, the official said.

A PCR call regarding a person lying near the red light on Hamdard Hospital, MB Road, was received at Tigri Police Station on Monday. Upon reaching the spot, Khan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found lying on the road with a head injury, a senior official said.

"The area is not under the cover of any CCTV footage. Initial investigation suggested that the motorist was riding at a speed, holding his helmet on his hand and pressed brakes to avoid sewage filled water at other location. He lost his balance and fell in another sewage water-filled pothole which was six-inch deep. He was unconscious which may have proved fatal," an investigating officer said.

He added that Khan's motorcycle and helmet were also found at the scene. He was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.

A case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 281 , has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.

Khan suffered a deep head injury approximately four inches long and 1.5 inches deep on the left side of his forehead, police sources said. It is suspected that he fell headfirst into the water-filled pothole and then lost consciousness.

However, the exact cause of death whether from the injury or drowning will be determined after the postmortem report, he said.

Police are also suspecting that collision with another vehicle is also possible which led to the accident. The officer said that after completing formalities, the police handed over Khan's body to his family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

