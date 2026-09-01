Chhattisgarh: ED raids seven locations in state in CGPSC case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Chhattisgarh as part of its money laundering investigation in connection to alleged irregularities in the 2021 recruitment examination conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Officials said seven locations in Chhattisgarh including Bhilai, Durg and Raipur were raided

The searches are being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Among the premises searched by the agency was that of KK Chandrakar, who served as a personal assistant to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said.

The case relates to allegations of favouritism, manipulation and corruption in the CGPSC recruitment process, particularly the selection of candidates for senior government posts through the 2021 State Service Examination.

It was alleged that relatives and acquaintances of senior officials and politically influential persons were favoured in the recruitment process. The allegations triggered a wider investigation into the functioning of the commission and the role of its former chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and other officials.

Sonwani was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in July as part of its investigation related to alleged corruption, question paper leaks, and manipulation of the CGPSC conducted state service examinations. Sonwani was also arrested by CBI in 2024, news agency PTI said.

In a statement on July 27, ED said that while functioning as the CGPSC chairman, Sonwani allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with other public servants and private individuals. They allegedly leaked question papers and “manipulated” the selection process in exchange for illegal gratification to secure the fraudulent selection of his own relatives and other favoured candidates for senior public posts, including deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police.

“The recruitment rules of the CGPSC were amended in 2021 to remove the word “nephew” from the definition of “family,” thereby facilitating the selection of the relatives of Sonwani,” it had said.