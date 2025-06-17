Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi BJP protests against attack on Tagore’s ancestral house in Bangladesh

ByAaditya Khatwani
Jun 17, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Hundreds gathered for the rally, which attempted to reach the Bangladesh High Commission, but was stopped by Delhi Police at a barricade

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest march on Monday afternoon at Teen Murti Marg, condemning the June 8 vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh.

The Delhi BJP’s protest march at Teen Murti on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
The Delhi BJP’s protest march at Teen Murti on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Hundreds gathered for the rally, which attempted to reach the Bangladesh High Commission, but was stopped by Delhi Police at a second barricade, just a few hundred metres from the starting point.

The protest, led by senior BJP leaders, framed the attack as part of a broader assault on Hindus. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party “will not stay silent over injustice against Hindus there.”

BJP MLAs, party workers, and supporters carried placards reading “an assault on Bengal’s soul” and “a wake-up call for Hindus.” Some demonstrators raised aggressive slogans such as “Down with Bangladesh.”

The BJP claimed several protestors were detained and taken to Chanakyapuri Police Station but were released after about 30 minutes.

The incident in Bangladesh has triggered political and cultural concerns in India, especially given Tagore’s legacy in both countries.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi BJP protests against attack on Tagore’s ancestral house in Bangladesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On