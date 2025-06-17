Delhi BJP protests against attack on Tagore’s ancestral house in Bangladesh
Hundreds gathered for the rally, which attempted to reach the Bangladesh High Commission, but was stopped by Delhi Police at a barricade
The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest march on Monday afternoon at Teen Murti Marg, condemning the June 8 vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh.
Hundreds gathered for the rally, which attempted to reach the Bangladesh High Commission, but was stopped by Delhi Police at a second barricade, just a few hundred metres from the starting point.
The protest, led by senior BJP leaders, framed the attack as part of a broader assault on Hindus. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party “will not stay silent over injustice against Hindus there.”
BJP MLAs, party workers, and supporters carried placards reading “an assault on Bengal’s soul” and “a wake-up call for Hindus.” Some demonstrators raised aggressive slogans such as “Down with Bangladesh.”
The BJP claimed several protestors were detained and taken to Chanakyapuri Police Station but were released after about 30 minutes.
The incident in Bangladesh has triggered political and cultural concerns in India, especially given Tagore’s legacy in both countries.
