Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Delhi: BJP protests near Congress national headquarters over remarks against PM

ByAlok KN Mishra
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 03:46 am IST

Police used water cannons to disperse BJP protesters in Delhi demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over abusive remarks against PM Modi.

Police fired water cannons on a large number of BJP leaders and workers who held a protest near the Congress national headquarters in Delhi on Saturday to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi, days after abusive words were used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during an INDIA bloc “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in poll-bound Bihar.

Water cannons being used to disperse BJP workers in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Water cannons being used to disperse BJP workers in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

A 33-second video from the rally showed a crowded stage with someone hurling abuses targeted at Modi, while others jostled to snatch the mic from him. The man who allegedly made the remarks, Mohd Rizvi, alias Raja, 20, was arrested by Darbhanga police on Friday.

The protesters included Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Lok Sabha MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, and Vishnu Mittal.

The protestors raised slogans and tried to reach the Congress national headquarters on Kotla Road near ITO, when police used water canons to disperse them. Several BJP leaders allegedly sustained injuries during the protests, said Sachdeva.

Sachdeva accused Congress members of hurling abusive remarks at PM Modi and his mother during a rally in Bihar where Rahul Gandhi is campaigning.

“The Congress and its allies are intolerant of PM Narendra Modi’s stance against dynastic politics, Naxalism, terrorism, casteism and corruption. Bihar is the land of values, integrity, and self-respect, and Congress has defiled this integrity and self-respect with one incident. The people of Bihar will answer in the elections,” Sachdeva said.

On Friday, Darbhanga police arrested Mohd Rizvi, alias Raja, a 20-year-old resident of Singhwara in Darbhanga, after identifying him as the accused in connection with the abusive remark against the PM.

The Congress did not respond to requests for a comment.

