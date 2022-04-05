Delhi boy, 13, kidnaps and kills friend over fight
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and killed by his 13-year-old friend in Delhi's Rohini following a fight, police said on Monday.
The accused teenager has been apprehended, they said.
Both the accused and victim got into a fight a few days back, the police said, adding that since that incident, the accused wanted to take revenge.
The victim's family approached police after he went missing on Saturday afternoon.
The family had last seen their boy playing outside the house with his friend. Initially, the investigators could not trace the boy but when they questioned his 13-year-old friend, they found out that the victim was taken to a jungle and killed, officials said.
Based on the statement of the victim's mother, a case was registered under sections of kidnapping and the 13-year-old was questioned. The juvenile revealed that he had killed the victim by hitting him with a stone and also took away his phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.
The victim's body and mobile phone were recovered from a jungle area in Sohati village, he said.
"The accused has been booked for murder and sent to an observation home. Our probe revealed that the juvenile had planned to assault the victim 'to settle scores' but fled after the victim died during the assault," he added.
"Before the incident, the victim and the juvenile had fought with each other. The victim's mother had lost some money and items and the victim had allegedly blamed the accused for it leading to a fight between them. So, he planned to take revenge and hit him with a stone," Tayal said.
"We have apprehended the boy and he along with his family members are being questioned further. Due counselling is being done,” the DCP said.
The eight-year-old boy's parents work as site labourers and helpers in the area, police said.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics