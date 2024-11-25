Delhi: CAQM allows schools, colleges to run ‘hybrid’

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday said it had made changes to the clauses in Stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in regard to schools — allowing them to be run on hybrid mode, instead of only online classes. CAQM said it had noted the concerns raised by schools and the Supreme Court, adding it was not feasible for all schools to run on an online mode. Thick layer of smog near Anand Vihar on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

“State governments in the NCR and Delhi shall ensure that all classes up to 12th standard in schools and those in colleges/educational institutions are conducted in a ‘hybrid’ mode i.e., both in ‘physical’ and also in an ‘online’ mode, wherever online mode is feasible, in the territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR,” said CAQM in the order issued late on Monday.

It added that the option to exercise online mode of education, wherever available, will vest with the students and their guardians. “NCR state governments may also consider conducting classes in a hybrid mode as above in all other areas in NCR,” the order added.

CAQM held a meeting late on Monday evening, following a hearing earlier in the day in front of the Supreme Court, which asked the pollution body to considering relaxing the restrictions on physical classes in schools, colleges and education instutions in Delhi-NCR.

CAQM also said it was noted that not all primary schools in Delhi and other areas of NCR had the capabilities or access for conducting classes purely in an online mode. “Students of classes X and XII and the associated school authorities are most impacted by the Grap Stage 4 restrictions, considering the board examinations facing them and the various competitive exams which follow. These students are required to attend classes in a physical mode considering the practical classes as also the practical examinations. Besides, the students are also required to attend extra classes or tutorials for the Board examinations,” it added.

CAQM on Wednesday had issued an order, revising clauses of GRAP in stages 3-4 to make it mandatory for closure of physical classes in schools in Delhi and the neighbouring NCR districts of districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in stages 3 and 4. Earlier, the implementation of these measures were up to the discretion of the state governments.