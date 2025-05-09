Menu Explore
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi civic agencies empowered to take action on noise pollution

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2025 05:46 AM IST

दिल्ली सरकार ने ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर कार्रवाई के लिए स्थानीय निकायों और अधिकारियों को अधिकार दिए, ताकि शिकायतों पर तेज और जवाबदेह कार्रवाई हो सके।

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that local civic bodies and officers will now be empowered to take direct action against noise pollution and issue penalties, expanding the list of officials authorised under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Delhi civic agencies empowered to take action on noise pollution

Previously, only officers from the Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and sub-divisional magistrates could act on such complaints. The amendment, notified this week, addresses a long-standing gap, said Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“With local authorities now empowered, we can take action right at the source,” Sirsa said, adding that assistant commissioners from municipal corporations, deputy commissioners (revenue), SDMs, ACPs from police control rooms and traffic units, and DPCC scientists and engineers can now take enforcement action.

The move follows recommendations made by a National Green Tribunal joint committee in 2022. Sirsa said the decentralisation of enforcement will ensure faster, more accountable responses to public complaints.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi civic agencies empowered to take action on noise pollution
