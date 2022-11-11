Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi civic poll: AAP's first list of 134 candidates out, over 60 women named

Delhi civic poll: AAP's first list of 134 candidates out, over 60 women named

Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:06 PM IST

The names were announced after a meeting of the political affairs committee of the party.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has named over 60 women candidates this time for the poll. The names were announced after a meeting of the political affairs committee of the party.

“First list of AAP candidates for Delhi MCD elections is OUT! Congratulations to all the candidates. Delhi will soon be a clean & green city!,” the AAP tweeted.

Over 20,000 workers had applied to get a ticket to contest the poll, reported news agency PTI citing a party statement.

Earlier in the day, the party released its list of 30 star campaigners for the civic body election. Kejriwal, former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event, Delhi and Punjab cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain; and newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand are some of the names featured in the list.

The voting for the MCD election is scheduled for December 4 and the results will be out on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD for three terms. The civic body election is largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress. The AAP is contesting on all the seats with the target of dethroning the rival BJP.

