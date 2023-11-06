close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 7,000 bonus for Group B non-gazetted, Group C employees

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 7,000 bonus for Group B non-gazetted, Group C employees

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2023 11:02 AM IST

The one-time monetary bonus has been announced in view of the festive season ahead of Diwali.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced 7,000 monetary bonus for government employees in view of the festive month. The one-time bonus will be given to non-gazetted Group B and Group C employees working under the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivers a video message giving a bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7000 to Group B and Group C employees of Delhi Government(PTI)
CM Kejriwal acknowledged the crucial role of Delhi government employees in public services. "Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of 56 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," he said in a video addressed shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

