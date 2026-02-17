Delhi CM clears ₹2,300cr to MCD for sanitation, road repairs

The Delhi government has approved a ₹2,300 crore long-term project for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to modernise the Capital’s sanitation system, alongside plans to repair and strengthen nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday. The CM has directed that all major road improvement works be completed by September 30. (HT Photo)

The sanitation initiative, to be implemented by MCD under a 10-year operational expenditure (OPEX) model, will deploy 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines and 1,000 electric litter pickers, the government announced on Monday.

The machines will operate alongside existing equipment to enhance cleaning coverage and waste removal across roads under MCD jurisdiction, which include stretches less than 60 feet wide.

“This initiative would serve as a sustainable solution for pollution control,” said CM Gupta.

Separately, proposals worth approximately ₹1,330 crore have been prepared for road paving and development works during the 2026-27 financial year.

The chief minister has directed that all major road improvement works be completed by September 30, 2026. Officials said the road repairs are expected to significantly curb dust pollution, particularly during October and November when pollution levels typically spike.

Special allocations have also been made under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF). An additional ₹50 crore has been approved for upgrading MCD primary schools, focusing on infrastructure, sanitation facilities, and classroom modernisation.

Another ₹50 crore has been allocated for repairing and upgrading approximately 298 community buildings, predominantly used by economically weaker sections for weddings and social functions in smaller colonies.