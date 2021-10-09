Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal offers 1 crore aid to families of martyrs
delhi news

Delhi CM Kejriwal offers 1 crore aid to families of martyrs

The two Air Force officials, two police officials and one civil defence volunteer, all of them residents of Delhi, died in the line of duty in separate incidents in the last five years, said the office of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped the ‘Samman Rashi’ will aid the families of the martyrs, said his office. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped the ‘Samman Rashi’ will aid the families of the martyrs, said his office. (ANI)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of 1 crore each to the families of two Air Force officials, two police officials and one civil defence volunteer, all of them residents of Delhi, who died in the line of duty in separate incidents in the last five years, his office said in a press statement issued on Friday.

“The Kejriwal government extends Samman Rashi of 1 crore each to the families of the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. Samman Rashi was given to the families of martyrs ACP Sanket Kaushik and constable Vikas Kumar of Delhi Police; civil defence volunteer Parvesh Kumar; Air Force squadron leader Meet Kumar and NCE Rajesh Kumar today. We sincerely hope that the families get some strength with the help of the Samman Rashi we are providing...,” said the CM’s office in the press statement.

Kaushik, a Delhi Police ACP, and constable Vikas Kumar died in separate accidents while on picket duty in 2020 and 2016 respectively. Kumar, the civil defence volunteer, died in a hit-and-run incident while on duty last year. The Air Force officials died in aircraft crashes at Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh in 2018 and 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out