Delhi CM Kejriwal offers 1 crore aid to families of martyrs

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to the families of two Air Force officials, two police officials and one civil defence volunteer, all of them residents of Delhi, who died in the line of duty in separate incidents in the last five years, his office said in a press statement issued on Friday.

“The Kejriwal government extends Samman Rashi of ₹1 crore each to the families of the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. Samman Rashi was given to the families of martyrs ACP Sanket Kaushik and constable Vikas Kumar of Delhi Police; civil defence volunteer Parvesh Kumar; Air Force squadron leader Meet Kumar and NCE Rajesh Kumar today. We sincerely hope that the families get some strength with the help of the Samman Rashi we are providing...,” said the CM’s office in the press statement.

Kaushik, a Delhi Police ACP, and constable Vikas Kumar died in separate accidents while on picket duty in 2020 and 2016 respectively. Kumar, the civil defence volunteer, died in a hit-and-run incident while on duty last year. The Air Force officials died in aircraft crashes at Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh in 2018 and 2019.