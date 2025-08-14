Delhi CM launches helmet safety campaign, says following rules is patriotism

New Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the campaign launch. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In a bid to reduce road accidents in Delhi and encourage helmet use among citizens, chief minister Rekha Gupta and transport minister Pankaj Singh launched the “Helmet Wearing Consequences” campaign from Connaught Place on Thursday.

The CM said the objective of the campaign was not only to highlight the importance of wearing helmets, but also to make people understand how negligence of not wearing one could endanger their lives.

“Wearing a helmet may seem like a small step, but it can be the biggest contribution towards saving lives. Along with strict enforcement of road safety rules, the Delhi government is making constant efforts to spread awareness. Our life is not only our own, but also belongs to our family, society, and nation. Therefore, every step should be taken with the awareness of its impact on society’s welfare,” Gupta said.

Emphasising the importance of road safety, the CM described wearing a helmet and following traffic rules as an important expression of patriotism. “In many countries, adherence to rules and cleanliness is seen as a sign of patriotism, and in India, too, we should make practices like following traffic laws, maintaining cleanliness, planting trees, and taking care of public spaces a natural part of our lives,” Gupta said.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said that people’s safety is in their own hands.

“Wearing a helmet is not only compliance with the law, but also the greatest proof of responsibility towards your life, your family, and your loved ones. A small act of negligence can lead to a lifetime of regret, while a single act of caution can save a life. The Delhi government’s aim is not just to enforce rules, but to develop awareness and habitual road safety practices among citizens,” he said.