Delhi CM lays foundation for 53 projects in unauthorised colonies
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth ₹214
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth ₹214.12 crore in unauthorised colonies across five Assembly constituencies, with the works expected to benefit around 175,000 residents, officials said.
The projects, spread across Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat, primarily focus on improving roads and drainage infrastructure in areas that have reported prolonged problems of waterlogging and damaged roads.
According to the Delhi government, the projects will cover 1,062 roads and lanes across 27 unauthorised colonies. The works will develop around 89.82km of roads and 147.69km of drainage network.
“Roads, drains, sewerage and drainage are basic rights of every citizen. Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every lane and every area of Delhi,” Gupta said.
Kirari will account for the largest share of the projects, with 27 works worth ₹105.51 crore planned across 14 unauthorised colonies. The works include development of 640 roads and lanes, covering 50.71km of roads and 101.42km of drainage network.
In Bawana, nine projects worth ₹38.83 crore have been planned, while Mundka will get five projects costing ₹22.05 crore. Narela will take up four projects worth ₹14.48 crore, and Nangloi Jat will take up eight projects worth ₹33.25 crore.
Paving roads and lanes is also expected to improve local connectivity and reduce dust from damaged and unpaved surfaces.
The projects were launched as part of the Delhi government’s Seva Sankalp campaign.
“Development will reach every lane and every household in Delhi. Long-pending problems will be resolved through planned development and time-bound implementation,” Gupta said.
PWD and water minister Parvesh Verma said the projects aimed to take development beyond major roads and into residential lanes in unauthorised colonies. Social welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh, MLAs Raj Karan, Manoj Shokeen and Gajendra Daral, besides other public representatives, attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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