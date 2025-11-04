Delhi CM reviews Delhi air crisis, orders strict action on polluters

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held a review meeting on the worsening air pollution levels in Delhi and discussing mitigation measures with cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Verma and other senior officials. CM Gupta said that special teams are being formed to take stringent actions against industrial units and vehicles causing pollution so that they can be shut down and polluting vehicles can be seized (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The chief minister’s office (CMO) in a statement said that pollution control measures have been launched at various hotspots across the Capital. “Continuous water sprinkling is being carried out in these areas, along with mechanical methods to control dust. MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) has been directed to ensure regular cleaning of roads, lanes, markets, and colonies, and to remove any accumulated waste immediately. Dedicated teams will continuously monitor the situation,” the statement read.

CM Gupta said that special teams are being formed to take stringent actions against industrial units and vehicles causing pollution so that they can be shut down and polluting vehicles can be seized. “These teams will submit their reports each evening to her and the environment minister. Additional teams are being constituted to eliminate incidents of garbage burning. Those found burning waste will face fines and legal action under existing rules,” as per the CMO’s statement.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged that the air in Delhi is “becoming poisonous year after year” and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government. “Year after year, Delhi’s air is becoming increasingly poisonous, but BJP governments just keep changing their excuses. Now, both at the Centre and in Delhi, it’s their own government in power. Now, no excuses, the public wants clean air,” he wrote on X.

Further, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the “BJP’s four-engine government” for its failure to control pollution. Sharing a report on the pollution emergency and its impact on the health of people, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X: “The four-engine BJP government has ruined everything. I appeal to the people of Delhi to take care of themselves, this government is not going to do anything for you.”

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote: “Delhi is facing a full-fledged public health emergency. The truth is, it’s not Delhi’s air but the BJP’s mindset that has become toxic.”

Hitting back at the allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said residents are aware that the city’s air quality has improved over the past few years. “AAP is known for making baseless and fabricated statements. Delhi’s average AQI is around 310 today, whereas in the past three years, on November 3, 2024, 2023, and 2022, the AQI levels were recorded at 382, 468, and 450 on this day, respectively — where was his concern then?” Sachdeva said that the BJP government is responsible, and the environment minister is working with environmental experts.

Earlier, while defending the government, Delhi environment minister Manijinder Singh Sirsa had said: “As already stated by the CAQM, this year has recorded the lowest AQI and the highest number of clean-air days. Delhi has witnessed the highest number of clean days, barring the Covid period. Secondly, this remarkable feat was achieved despite allowing Deepawali celebrations and allowing the middle class more time to ply their vehicles,” Sirsa said in his post, stating both the AAP and Congress were working in connivance.