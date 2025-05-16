Delhi CM says global investors summit likely in Jan-Feb 26

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced plans for a grand global investor summit to be held in January-February 2026, focusing on sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITES), and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). The summit aims to attract major international investment and position Delhi as a global business hub. The summit aims to attract major international investment and position Delhi as a global business hub. (File Photo)

After a meeting with industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials, Gupta also said a new trader welfare board will be formed to resolve trade-related issues swiftly and represent the business community’s concerns to policymakers. “The board will support small, medium, and large-scale traders and implement welfare schemes while pushing for reforms to ease business operations,” her office said in a statement.

She added that a new Industrial Policy and Warehouse Policy will be launched soon to promote industrial activity, boost logistics, and create a more investment-friendly climate in Delhi. These policies will especially benefit small and medium enterprises and encourage the use of modern technologies.

The government also plans to develop a high-tech industrial hub in Ranikhera and roll out a dedicated policy for start-ups.

Gupta announced the establishment of Delhi’s first E-waste Eco Park on a 21-acre site in Holambi Kalan. The facility will promote safe disposal and recycling of electronic waste and include infrastructure for testing, training, and waste management. Officials said the park will serve as a model for sustainable industrial development in the city.