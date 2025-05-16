Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi CM says global investors summit likely in Jan-Feb 26

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The government also plans to develop a high-tech industrial hub in Ranikhera and roll out a dedicated policy for start-ups.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced plans for a grand global investor summit to be held in January-February 2026, focusing on sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITES), and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). The summit aims to attract major international investment and position Delhi as a global business hub.

The summit aims to attract major international investment and position Delhi as a global business hub. (File Photo)
The summit aims to attract major international investment and position Delhi as a global business hub. (File Photo)

After a meeting with industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials, Gupta also said a new trader welfare board will be formed to resolve trade-related issues swiftly and represent the business community’s concerns to policymakers. “The board will support small, medium, and large-scale traders and implement welfare schemes while pushing for reforms to ease business operations,” her office said in a statement.

She added that a new Industrial Policy and Warehouse Policy will be launched soon to promote industrial activity, boost logistics, and create a more investment-friendly climate in Delhi. These policies will especially benefit small and medium enterprises and encourage the use of modern technologies.

The government also plans to develop a high-tech industrial hub in Ranikhera and roll out a dedicated policy for start-ups.

Gupta announced the establishment of Delhi’s first E-waste Eco Park on a 21-acre site in Holambi Kalan. The facility will promote safe disposal and recycling of electronic waste and include infrastructure for testing, training, and waste management. Officials said the park will serve as a model for sustainable industrial development in the city.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi CM says global investors summit likely in Jan-Feb 26
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On