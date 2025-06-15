Delhi CM warns against defacement of city

The government will start issuing strict orders soon against those who are involved in defacement of city walls by posters and applying paints, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday while speaking at the launch event of book “Landscaping ke Mool Siddhant” (Basic Principles of Landscaping) at the Delhi Secretariat. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, during the launch of the book at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“We will not allow anyone to spoil the city’s appearance. The people of Delhi should also actively contribute to keeping Delhi clean,” the CM said.

The event was also attended by the book’s author Ajay Kumar Kaushik, member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari, and tourism minister Kapil Mishra, among others.

CM Gupta said the city belongs not just to the government but also to its people. So without public involvement, no city can be made truly clean or green. “A city doesn’t belong to the government alone, it belongs to its people. No government can keep a city clean without the participation of its citizens. There is a shared desire among all of us to see the Yamuna clean, Delhi green, and the city spotless. For this, collective effort is essential,” she said.

“The entire city will be beautified, and the Yamuna river will be rejuvenated with parks and walking tracks along its banks to encourage public engagement with nature,” the CM said, adding that she has envisioned transforming the national Capital into a “Dilwalon Ki Dilli” where the city is clean and lush green and the Yamuna River is pure and serene.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led former Delhi government, the CM said that previous governments never launched genuine initiatives to beautify Delhi. “They made no real effort to make the city clean. The earlier regimes may have emptied Delhi’s treasury, but they failed to sweep away its dust,” the CM Gupta said.