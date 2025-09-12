Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi cop goes missing in Yamuna, search underway

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 05:24 am IST

A priest present at the site, Sanjay Bharti, told investigators that Thakur reached the bank at around 8.30am, carrying ritual offerings

NEW DELHI

A senior officer said that they were making every effort to trace the missing ASI and rescue operations will continue. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
A senior officer said that they were making every effort to trace the missing ASI and rescue operations will continue. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector went missing on Wednesday morning after entering the Yamuna river near the old Wazirabad bridge for a ritual, officers said, adding that there was no trace of him till Thursday, even as search operations continued with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers.

The missing officer was identified as Sanjay Kumar Thakur, 48, who was posted at the Tis Hazari court.

His son Shashi Thakur informed the police control room at 11.56am on Wednesday. “His clothes and bike were found at the spot, but there was no sign of him,” Shashi told police.

A priest present at the site, Sanjay Bharti, told investigators that Thakur reached the bank at around 8.30am, carrying ritual offerings. “He kept his clothes with me and went to take a dip. After that, I got busy attending to other devotees and did not notice him again,” Bharti said.

Thakur lives with his family in Burari’s Kaushik Enclave, police said. A senior officer said, “We are making every effort to trace him. Rescue operations will continue.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi cop goes missing in Yamuna, search underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On