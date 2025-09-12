Delhi cop goes missing in Yamuna, search underway

NEW DELHI A senior officer said that they were making every effort to trace the missing ASI and rescue operations will continue. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector went missing on Wednesday morning after entering the Yamuna river near the old Wazirabad bridge for a ritual, officers said, adding that there was no trace of him till Thursday, even as search operations continued with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers.

The missing officer was identified as Sanjay Kumar Thakur, 48, who was posted at the Tis Hazari court.

His son Shashi Thakur informed the police control room at 11.56am on Wednesday. “His clothes and bike were found at the spot, but there was no sign of him,” Shashi told police.

A priest present at the site, Sanjay Bharti, told investigators that Thakur reached the bank at around 8.30am, carrying ritual offerings. “He kept his clothes with me and went to take a dip. After that, I got busy attending to other devotees and did not notice him again,” Bharti said.

Thakur lives with his family in Burari’s Kaushik Enclave, police said. A senior officer said, “We are making every effort to trace him. Rescue operations will continue.”