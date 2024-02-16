Delhi cop injured while saving people at nearby de-addiction centre during fire

At least 10 people were trapped inside a drug de-addiction centre near the paint manufacturing factory in Alipur on Thursday evening when a massive fire broke out in the Nehru Enclave neighbourhood. While most firefighters were occupied trying to douse the blaze, a Delhi Police constable — Karamvir (who goes by his single name) from the Alipur police station — jumped to the roof of an adjacent building to save the people trapped in the centre, even as he sustained burns during the process. Constable Karamvir (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh, said constable Karamvir was among the first responders. “He put his own life in danger and managed to get everyone out. During this, he sustained injuries to his hands and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said DCP Singh.

Constable Karamvir, who has now been discharged, said: “I received a call around 5.40pm and reached the spot around 6pm. I saw smoke billowing from the buildings and people screaming for help. I saw the factory had collapsed and there were others trapped in the centre but I couldn’t enter it because the smoke had engulfed the space.”

With no option in sight, the constable said he hopped onto the roof of another building with the help of ladders and ropes. He then jumped to the centre’s roof. “There was barbed wire all around and an iron grille. I panicked initially but then called for help. My colleagues got cutters and an axe, with which I cut the barbed wire and then broke the grille. We managed to pull everyone out of the centre in time” said Karamvir.

As the policemen were about to leave, the constable said he heard the screams of two women. He stayed back and went to help them. “They were in the adjacent house and were locked inside. I broke their gate and door with the help of the axe. The fire had spread to the entire house. I managed to get them out but my hand got burnt. There was also a lot of smoke and fumes from toxic gases” he added.

SK Dua, senior division officer at DFS was also among the first responders who helped the people who were trapped inside the centre. “We not only used water but also a foam solution to control the fire. There were more than 10-12 people inside the centre. The factory had already collapsed and the fire was spreading to other buildings. We took ropes and reached the roof and later used ladders to help the men out of the centre. Nobody was hurt” said Dua.