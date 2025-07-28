Delhi cop’s book traces history of policing in India since Vedic age

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, additional commissioner of police (traffic) of the Delhi Police, unveiled his new book “Policing and Crime Trends in India” at the India Habitat Centre on Sunday. BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari and Kiran Choudhry, actor Vindu Dara Singh, among others, at the book launch on Sunday. (ANI)

The book delves into the development of policing from ancient civilisations to the modern day, examining shifts in crime, public perception, and police capability. It underlines the impact of colonial rule and urges a citizen-centric, proactive policing model to tackle present-day challenges like cybercrime, terrorism, and gender-based violence.

The book also delves into the evolution of the Indian Police Service (IPS), span from British era to the present day.

“I have explored how policing from Vedic times originated and what changes have occurred in policing and crime over time. I have shared my own experience and insight in regards to policing and what needs to be done from our side to improve it. My book is a culmination of my journey, inspired by my father, a passionate police officer who served in the UP Police. His writings and values have instilled in me a sense of duty, resilience and compassion,” said Gupta.

Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra was the chief guest. Delhi commissioner of police Sanjay Arora, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Kiran Choudhary, professor GS Bajpai, vice-chancellor, National Law University, IPS officers Vivek Gogia, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Ajay Choudhary, and Jaspal Singh, para-athlete Deepa Malik, and chief minister Rekha Gupta were also present.