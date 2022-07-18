Delhi: Cop shoots dead three colleagues in Haiderpur area, nabbed

Three police personnel were killed after their colleague opened fire in the Haiderpur area of Delhi on Monday. The accused is a Sikkim Police personnel posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area, the Delhi Police said.

#UPDATE | The injured person who was admitted to a hospital was declared brought dead by the doctors: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Police said the accused personnel has been nabbed. While the two of the personnel died at the spot, the third cop was declared dead at the hospital.

