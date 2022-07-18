Delhi: Cop shoots dead three colleagues in Haiderpur area, nabbed
- The accused personnel has been arrested, the Delhi Police said.
Three police personnel were killed after their colleague opened fire in the Haiderpur area of Delhi on Monday. The accused is a Sikkim Police personnel posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area, the Delhi Police said.
Police said the accused personnel has been nabbed. While the two of the personnel died at the spot, the third cop was declared dead at the hospital.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand extended in Hoshiarpur firing case
The police remand of the alleged mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was extended by three days in a case of firing outside the house of a Hoshiarpur-based liquor contractor in December 2019. Also read: 36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab's Mansa from Delhi's Tihar jail He was produced in a court on Monday by the CIA staff amid heavy security after his seven-day remand ended.
Two arrested for mobile thefts in Pune
The crime branch Unit III officials arrested two persons for committing seven mobile thefts. Cash estimating ₹2.16 lakh has also been recovered from their possession, said officials on Monday. The accused have been identified as Raj Anganuram Gautum (26), a resident of Jaunpur District, Uttar Pradesh and Vijay Shivmurat Ram Kumar ( 20), a resident of Gazipur from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested on July 14.
Maharashtra floods: IMD issues orange alert for Gadchiroli, Gondia districts
An orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai for Monday by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Earlier on Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli and distributed various essential items among the people.
Good news for Bengaluru: New flyover to link ORR and West of Chord Road
The Karnataka government laid the foundation stone of another flyover in Bengaluru on Sunday that will connect the Outer Ring Road and West of Chord Road towards Kurubarahalli pipeline Road. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. According to the report in Deccan Herald, the new flyover doesn't need any land acquisition from any private players.
Uttarakhand CM asks officials to stay alert amid IMD’s ‘heavy rain’ forecast
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday instructed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation in view of the India Meteorological Department's alert for heavy rain in the state. The IMD has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for July 20 for seven districts -- Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. Inundation of low-lying areas may also happen.
