Delhi court accepts police request to take Aaftab Poonawala voice sample

Published on Dec 23, 2022 05:03 PM IST

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore said Aaftab Poonawala’s voice sample will be taken on Monday at CBI headquarters

Police van carrying Aaftab Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case near Ambedkar Hospital (ANI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed city police’s application for conducting the voice sampling of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of strangling and chopping her live-in partner Shraddha Walker into 35 pieces in May this year.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore directed that voice sampling would be conducted on Monday at the CBI headquarters while agreeing with the prosecution’s submission that the accused has no right to oppose the application for voice sampling.

A detailed order of the court is awaited.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

