Delhi court asks for CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam claims assault in Tihar
A Delhi court on Thursday asked for CCTV camera footage of a Tihar Jail cell on a plea filed by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam alleging assault in the cell where he is lodged in an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat also asked the duty register of jail sevadar to be present before the court during the next hearing on July 20.
Imam, through his lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim, has alleged that the assistant superintendent of Tihar Jail along with 8-9 convicts had entered his cell on June 30 in the garb of a search assaulted him and called him a terrorist and anti-national.
"Let the concerned jail superintendent be also present on the next date of hearing for assisting the court in disposal of the present application. Let the register of the inmates/sewadars, who participated in the said surprise search, as stated, may also be produced in the court on the next date. Let the CCTV footage of all the said three cameras for 30.06.2022 for the period 6.00 PM to 8.00 PM be also produced on the next date i.e. 20.07.2022," the court order stated.
Imam submitted that the were two CCTV cameras installed in his cell, while the third one was just outside. He also said that otherwise he feels safe in the present ward of the jail with all other inmates, but does not know why the said incident occurred.
In his written reply, the jail superintendent said there was a search conducted of Imam in ward No. 7 (Block-D) of jail No. 1 under the supervision of deputy superintendent Deepak Rana, Manjeet Nagar, asst. superintendent along with on-duty warder Ravi Tomar and some sahayak sewadars which is permissible as per the Delhi Prison Rules."
On July 5, Rawat had sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities and kept the matter for Thursday for a detailed hearing.
Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which allegedly led to violence in the area outside the university.
Imam, also facing sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches, is in judicial custody since January 2020.
The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Imam in the case, in which it alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the central government and instigated the people which led to the violence in December 2019.
-
Blockchain hackathon to be held in Bengaluru
A two-day blockchain hackathon, 'Building Future Cities', will be held here from August 5. The hackathon is organised by Crypto investing app CoinSwitch, in association with 'Startup Karnataka', a Karnataka Government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangaluru South). It is also supported by Sequoia India. The winners will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs three lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs six lakh.
-
Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus rams into hillside in Mandi district
Ten passengers were injured when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus rammed into the hillside at Jangla in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Also read: Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5% The bus was on its way from ManMandi Rewalsar, which is 25km away. “All injured were taken to the civil hospital at Rewalsar,” Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.
-
Maharashtra reduces petrol prices by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3 per litre
In a major relief to commuters, the Maharashtra government on Thursday reduced the VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel prices thereby slashing petrol and diesel price by ₹5 and ₹3 respectively. After the reduction, petrol will now be sold for ₹111.35 per litre while diesel will be sold for ₹97.28 per litre. The decision will also provide relief from inflation because it will help in reducing transport cost of the goods, Chief minister Eknath Shinde added.
-
Shapoorji Pallonji targets ₹400 cr from sale of luxury Bengaluru flats
Real estate giant Shapoorji Pallonji has targeted a staggering ₹400 crore in sales from a new residential project in Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar, news agency PTI reported Thursday. The Mumbai-headquartered company is offering 225 luxury apartments in the heart of the city in a tower named 'Cedar' and, in a statement, said, prices would begin at ₹1.62 crore. According to PTI, 700 apartments in 'Cedar' have already been handed over to buyers.
-
CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas of Karwar Uttara Kannada, Belagavi next week
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he will visit the flood-affected areas of Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi next week. A few changes in the rules for speedy disbursal and compensation for crop loss and damage to houses are being worked out and a proposal for increasing the compensation too is under consideration, Bommai said.
