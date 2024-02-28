Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, aides for doctor’s suicide

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aides Kapil Nagar and Harish in a case of abetment to suicide, filed against them in connection with the suicide of a South Delhi doctor. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Facebook Photo)

Special judge MK Nagpal convicted Jarwal, MLA from Deoli, and Nagar under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court convicted Harish under part one of section 506 of the IPC.

Jarwal and Nagar face a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment, while Harish faces a prison term of a maximum of two years. The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 16.

Speaking to the media persons outside the court, Jarwal said, “There is nothing in the entire case... I have faith in the judiciary, and I will challenge the conviction before the high court where everything gets crystal clear.”

Hemant Singh, son of Dr Rajender Singh, had alleged in the complaint that his father supplied water through tankers since 2005 but Jarwal and Nagar constantly harassed him for money.

Dr Singh (52) killed himself at his residence on 18 April 2020, and the police recovered a six-page suicide note that allegedly had the names of the three accused persons – Jarwal and Nagar and Harish.

The court had on 11 November 2021 framed charges against Jarwal and Nagar under sections 306, 120-B, 386, 384, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

The court discharged Harish for offences under sections 306 and 386, but framed charges against him under section 506.