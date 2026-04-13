Delhi: Court denies bail to women accused of killing her two daughters

A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to a 54-year-old woman accused of killing her two daughters inside their house in Malviya Nagar, saying that there were reasonable grounds to believe that she killed her children. The order was passed by additional sessions judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket courts. The bail plea was moved by the accused, Sunita Arora. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order was passed by additional sessions judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket courts. The bail plea was moved by the accused, Sunita Arora.

The order stated, “There exists a prima facie case or reasonable ground to believe that the applicant, Sunita, committed the double murder of her daughters.”

The prosecution was represented by additional public prosecutor (APP) Santosh Kumar.

The incident dates back to March 5, 2026, when the husband of the accused called the Malviya Nagar police and informed that his wife and daughters are not opening the door to the house. Police said a team reached there and broke the window above the main door, to find the two sisters, aged 34 and 28, dead in separate rooms while their mother Sunita, was found unconscious with her wrist slit.

Doctors suspected that Sunita had consumed a poisonous substance, which was recovered from the crime scene, police officers said. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103(1) pertaining to murder was lodged at the Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The court said that the prosecution’s case was based on strong circumstantial evidence. It said, “The doors were locked from inside. There were no signs of forced entry. The police had to break-in to gain access to the house”.

Noting that several physical objects were recovered from the house, including a stone mortar, a pestle containing white powder, an open packet of naphthalene balls and a mixer grinder blade, the court said, “The desirability of granting bail to the applicant is very low.

During the proceedings, APP Kumar argued that the postmortem report revealed that the death of the daughters were homicidal and the accused’s custodial interrogation was crucial.

The prosecutor further said that the evidence suggested Sunita murdered her daughters by strangulation, and this was supported by the objects recovered from the crime scene.

“If let out on bail, the accused might influence her husband, a key witness,” the prosecution said.

Meanwhile, the accused’s counsel, advocate Rahul Malik, cited Section 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 (Presumption of severe stress in case of attempt to commit suicide) to argue that the accused was ailing from severe psychological stress allegedly due her husband and his family.

He further submitted that the husband financially deprived the family, which caused further mental agony to the accused. The court, however, dismissed this contention stating that the accused submitted no medical record seeking treatment to support the claim.