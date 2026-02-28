Delhi court grants bail to 14 JNU students in protest violence case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 14 students arrested in connection with violence during Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) protests, observing that while assaulting police personnel was a serious offence, the accused were students with their careers ahead of them. Police personnel stand guard outside the JNU campus on Friday, following Thursday’s violence. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The order was passed by judicial magistrate first class Animesh Kumar of Patiala House Courts. The students were arrested on Thursday following the violence near the main entrance of the varsity, during a long march organised by the JNUSU from the campus to the ministry of education, demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation over her alleged caste-related remarks in a recent podcast interview.

Of the 51 students detained during Thursday’s protest, 14 were arrested, including three JNUSU office bearers.

The court noted, “It should be noted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. Around 27 police officials have sustained injuries. Assaulting police officials on duty is a serious concern which cannot be permitted in the garb of peaceful protest.”

However, the court said it could not ignore that the offences alleged carry a maximum punishment of five years and that the accused were students, not habitual offenders. “They have their entire careers lying ahead of them,” the court observed.

The students were granted bail on furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 each, with one surety of the like amount.

Among the conditions imposed were that the accused shall not induce, threaten or influence any witness; that they will be released only after verification of their permanent addresses; and that they must appear before the court on every date of hearing.

While university authorities had denied permission for the march, police alleged that the gathering turned violent, with students breaking barricades and assaulting personnel.

An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to obstruction of public servants, causing hurt and assault.