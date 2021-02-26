Delhi court grants bail to 16 accused in violence at Singhu border
A sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 16 accused in connection to the incident at Singhu border in which the SHO of Alipur police station Pradeep Paliwal was stabbed during stone-pelting between the protesting farmers and some local residents on January 29. At least two people, including a police official, were injured in the violence.
Additional sessions judge Shivani Anand granted bail to the 16 accused, stating injuries suffered by other police officials were superficial except those on the body of SHO Alipur.
The court also said that the prosecution has failed to show as to why it did not seek the police remand of the accused despite arresting them.
The judge also said that name of the accused would have been mentioned in the FIR, if the accused were overpowered from the spot.
The police contended that though the names of other accused persons could not be mentioned initially in the FIR but police officials have properly identified the offenders in their statement.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to a Class 12 student suffering from Bipolar disorder, arrested in connection to the violence at Nangloi Chowk during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, saying that he was a young man with clean antecedents and has already been in custody for 29 days.
Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that brings severe high and low moods and changes in behaviour.
Additional sessions judge Samar Vishal granted bail to one Gursewak who was arrested for allegedly hitting the police barricades and police vehicles while driving a tractor, noting the “tender age” of the accused.
The police alleged that the accused tried to run over the police personnel deployed at Nangloi Chowk and sped towards Peeragarhi.
The judge said the acts of the protestors/ rioters cannot be condoned, however, the guilt or innocence of the accused is a matter of trial and nothing cannot be said about it at this stage.
In an another case related to Nangloi violence, the judge granted bail to one Daljinder stating that the accused was just 22-year-old and does not have any criminal record.
