Delhi court grants bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters in land for job case

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bihar’s former chief minister Rabri Devi along with her two daughters Hema Yadav and Misa Bharti along with Hridayanand Chaudhary, a former railway employee, in the money laundering case related to the alleged land for job case. ED, in its reply to the bail applications, adverted to the nature of allegations of money laundering. (HT photo)

All the four accused had moved regular bail applications on February 9, after they had appeared before the court responding to the summons issued to them.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file a reply on the bail applications.

ED, in its reply to the bail applications, adverted to the nature of allegations of money laundering stating that they are grievous in nature and the bail applications may be considered in accordance with law.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Manish Jain along with advocates Snehal Sharda and Ishaan Baisla, appearing for ED, argued that stringent conditions may be imposed on the accused persons if bail is granted to them.

Special judge Vishal Gogne, took note of the submissions and while granting bail to the four accused, observed that, “ED did not find it necessary to affect their arrest during the investigation and there is no plausible reason for the court to deny their bail”.

The court thus granted regular bail to the four accused.

Meanwhile, Amit Katyal moved an application seeking extension of the interim bail, granted to him on medical grounds. ED sought time to file a reply to the application.

The court has now listed the application for arguments on March 5.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Katyal, also apprised the court of the fact that the interim bail granted to Katyal on February 5 is ending on March 4.

The court also extended Katyal’s interim bail till March 5.

The court was hearing the case registered by ED for allegedly committing the offence of money laundering based on the first information report (FIR) filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the alleged land for job case.

The agency has in its chargesheet alleged that AK Infosystems and AB Exports, the two companies named as an accused in the land for jobs case were formed to benefit Bihar’s former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

The agency alleged that the company, AK Infosystems, bought 11 land parcels and even though the book value of the assets was ₹1.89 crore, the entire company was transferred to the family members of Lalu Yadav for ₹1 lakh.

It claimed that the land parcels were bought in exchange for providing jobs in Group D categories in the Indian Railways and that they were acquired at strategic locations, adjacent to land that was already owned by the family members.

Referring to AB Exports, the agency alleged that the company was incorporated in 1996 and that in 2007, ₹5 crore were generated through sham transactions. It further alleged that the company was purchased by Tejashwi Yadav with the money that he received from Katyal.

The agency said that out of seven land parcels, which are being investigated in the predicate offence, three were owned by Devi, two by Hema Yadav, and one by Bharti.

It also pointed out that the proceeds of crime, which were generated by selling three land parcels of Devi and two of Hema Yadav to a company, ₹1 crore, was given to Tejashwi which was infused by him in AB Exports.