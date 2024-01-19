Delhi court grants interim bail to Vijay Nair in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Friday granted two-week interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) former communications in-charge Vijay Nair on medical grounds in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy. New Delhi: AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair being produced at the Rouse Avenue court following his arrest by CBI officials in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_28_2022_000074B) (PTI)

“The applicant Vijay Nair is being granted interim bail in this case for a period of two weeks from the date of his release,” said Special Judge MK Nagpal.

Nair, who was arrested in November 2022, approached the court seeking interim bail for eight weeks on the grounds that he has been diagnosed with grade-III hemorrhoids and was advised to undergo surgery.

The court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It further imposed the conditions that he shall not destroy or tamper with evidence and shall not influence any witness of the case.

Nair shall not meet or talk with any co accused, suspects or witness and shall not indulge in any criminal activities and shall not abuse the interim bail conditions, the court further directed.

Nair’s counsel Senior Advocate Rebecca John argued that prolonged pre­trial custody of the accused is having a serious impact on his health and has resulted in various medical issues leading to the deterioration of his health. Nair requires surgery, which is not possible while he is in custody. He intends to undergo surgery in Mumbai as he was a permanent resident there, she further said.

The bail application was strongly opposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and it said that the surgery is not life-threatening and can be performed in any of the referral hospitals in the judicial custody. It was argued that he is being given adequate care, treatment, and supervision inside jail.

The court observed that earlier the other accused of the case have also been granted interim bail on previous occasions.

After perusing the medical reports submitted by the jail authorities, the court also observed that the averments made in the application are being corroborated by the medical reports sent by the jail authorities.

Nair has been in custody since November 2022. He was earlier granted regular bail in the CBI case, but had been in custody in the ED case.